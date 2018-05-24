From the archives of the Observer

1908 A federal law forbidding the use of cigarettes by youths under 16 years of age will be introduced this session. IT will probably take the form of an amendment to the criminal code which will be applicable to the whole Dominion. The sale of cigarettes to boys under 16 will be made punishable by a fine not exceeding $10 for the first offence and more severe penalties for subsequent offences. Police will be authorized to confiscate any cigarettes found in the possession of youths under 16 and anybody who offends against the statute will be liable for a fine of $1 for the first offence, $3 for the second and $4 for subsequent offences.

1938 Salmon Arm celebrated May Day very gaily last Friday, and the large crowd attending was favoured by unusually good weather. The procession. leaving the public school grounds a little after one o’clock, was led by Marshall Ritchie, riding and accompanied by two young cowgirls on prancing steeds; then cars and trucks followed, some of them nicely decorated. At one-thirty, the parade complete, public addresses were made, after which Gertrude Donnelly was crowned May Queen. The first game of the Boxla season here comes off on Tuesday when Vernon will be the visitors. Everything is in readiness for this big tussle and a big crowd is anticipated. The lacrosse players have been training fairly well and most of them should be in good condition for a tough night.

1948 The worst hail storm in the history of Salmon Arm swept up through the valley late Sunday night and gave parts of the district a terrific pounding, breaking windows, flattening gardens and causing a heavy loss in the fruit crops. Accompanied by a torrential downpour of rain and a strong gale with an estimated velocity of more than 40 miles per hour, the peak of the windstorm lasted about half an hour. As its fury subsided, a scene of desolation was left in many orchards, with the ground covered by a thick layer of hailstones from one-inch to two inches in depth. the storm was not only the wildest experienced here but the pellets of hail were the largest ever to strike the district. No accurate estimate of the loss sustained by the fruit growers can be obtained. A complete survey of the district was made on Tuesday for the Salmon Arm Farmer’s Exchange.

