From the archives of the Observer

1908 It is quite a mistake to suppose that the light sandy beach lands of Silver Creek are of no great value to agricultural purposes, although such statements are sometimes made. while these lands do not respond so readily to cultivation as the obviously rich bottom lands, they seem to be particularly well adapted to fruit trees and also for the small fruits. A portion of A.E. Tweeddales’s clearing consists of this light soil and his fruit trees, currants, raspberries etc are all first-rate. He has a patch of strawberries that would be hard to beat in the valley. Of a deep green colour, profusely decorated with blossoms, the plants are a thing of beauty and of profit. We look forward to a time when strawberries and all kinds of fruit will be shipped form Silver Creek in ever-increasing qualities.

1918 No doubt many of our local theatregoers were disappointed in not seeing Mary Pickford last Saturday night, as advertised, but the blame does not rest upon the shoulders of the management of the local theatre. On the contrary, Mr. Carroll is to be commended for the attitude he took in the matter. The films, when examined, were found to be of such defective quality that it was an absolute impossibility to give satisfaction.

The frost which fell in this district on Saturday night did much damage, not only to tomato plants, but also the strawberry blossoms, among other things. A report from the Okanagan district reveals that a thousand acres of tomato plants were killed by Saturday’s frost, whilst one tomato enthusiast in Kamloops lost 5,000 plants. In Silver Creek, gardens were particularly hard hit.

We regret to announce that Sapper Wilson Kew has been in the hospital for a month suffering from trench fever. In his last letter home, he says he has recovered and is ready to take his place “in the line’ again.

1928 Cool weather since the weekend has resulted in the flood conditions along the Salmon River being much relieved. That water has receded nearly two feet and is rapidly draining off the flood fields while the main road by the Mill bridge is once again clear. Provided the heavy rains do not continue, no more flooding is expected in these parts. The lake on the other hand is continuing to rise and has backed up considerably west of town through the railway bridge to the flats of the Indian Reserve and is extending back to nearly the main road in many places. To the east of town the water is nearly up to the track and appears likely to be over the rails if the rise continues.