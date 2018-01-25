From the archives of the Salmon Arm Observer

1908

After an absense of six weeks, J. D. McGuire returned home last Friday from a trip which extended to New York and Philadelphia. He reports times very bad throughout the east and thousands of men out of employment, and the outlook is just as bad, if not worse, for the late winter and early spring. Fortunately for those in destitute circumstances, the weather has been very mild and there will not be as much suffering as if the winter were an average one. The majority of the people living in the eastern States seem to have been ignorant of the existence of such as place as British Columbia until the Vancouver riots occurred. This affair, in Mr. McGuire’s opinion, has given the province considerable advertising.

1918

It is gratifying to know that, notwithstanding the numerous and insistent calls of a more or less charitable or patriotic nature to which our citizens are constantly subjected, the people of Salmon Arm were not found wanting as regards giving relief to the poor sufferers in the Halifax catastrophe. The total amount collected here was $275, which sum has been gratefully acknowledged by the people of Halifax.

1928

The development of the Salmon Arm Library during the last seven years has been more pronounced than in possibly any other library in any municipality in the Interior of the province, and from a mere handful of books belonging to the association in 1920, the library can now boast ownership of nearly 2,000 volumes that are bringing enjoyment and entertainment to an increasing number of people in the city and district.

In keeping with other developments in the Interior, long distance telephone communication has made great strides recently, and even more remarkable improvements are promised for the near future. This week the writer was in conversation with Mr. Pullen, publicity man for the B.C. Telephone Company, at Vancouver, and throughout the conversation the reception was not inferior to that which is experienced when local people are on the line.

In the local court Thursday, a young man was committed for trial on the charge of stealing a quantity of butter from the Salmon Arm Creamery. Manager Skelton stated that when commencing operations yesterday, he missed a tub of butter weighing 90 pounds. Reporting the loss to the Provincial Police, he was present in the police office later when the accused was detained. The accused confessed voluntarily and gave information as to where the cache of butter was hidden. The stolen property was then recovered from the hiding spot behind the wood pile at the Creamery.