From the archives of the Salmon Arm Observer

1908

It is pleasing to note that at last Saturday’s meeting of the Municipal Council notice of motion was given by Councillor J. D. McGuire that he would at the next meeting introduce a fire protection bylaw. This is a move in the right direction, but if the needed protection is to be advanced towards its enactment by easy monthly stages with the usual routine of council business, a fire might easily come to pass and catch the town napping. What we need immediately is the formation of a ladder and bucket brigade and a plan of action in case of such an eventuality.

The ladies of Salmon Arm are busy making preparations for the leap year dance that they intend giving on Thursday next. They wish it to be understood that for the gentlemen it will be free, while the ladies will pay $1 admission.

1918

There was more truth than poetry in the reports concerning the earthquake shock which was felt locally at mid-day on Monday. From reports on hand it appears that other parts of the province experienced similar shocks, Revelstoke being severely shaken. The shock was more fully felt in the substantial buildings, the movement being so marked that it was feared the courthouse would collapse. The shock apparently originated in the Rocky Mountains.

Prosperity is coming to Salmon Arm! Messrs. Lester and Thomson had three new Chevrolet cars of the latest model arrive here this week.

1928

As the result of the assistance of members of the Canadian Legion, the boys representing the Salmon Arm Junior Hockey team will appear in their game today in new colours. The new jerseys, of which the boys are very proud, are white with blue facings and look smart.

1938

On Monday night the City Council held one of their longest sessions in many months, closing down about 11 p.m. Reeve Damgaard and Clr. Metford appeared from the District Council in regard to supplying water to residents outside the city. The reeve stated that there was the probability that four new houses would be built in the Old Enderby Road area, provided the owners could get assurance of a water supply. Mayor Thompson said that they had made a resolution against supplying more outside homes and he did not see how they could get over this. Again this year, at certain times, they had not had sufficient water for their own users.

Previous story
What’s happening

Just Posted

Interior Health CEO to retire in October

Chris Mazurkewich will step down after three years leading IH

Update: Heavy snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Margaret Falls trails likely to remain closed through 2018

Fierce flooding in 2017 warrants extensive repairs to Shuswap scenic trail network

Peeved about poop

Salmon Arm woman perturbed with number of dog deposits on local trails

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Kripps competing in two-man bobsleigh event

Summerland athlete has competed in two days of training heats in PyeongChang

Outgoing BCFGA president passes torch of leadership

Fred Steele optimistic about future for Okanagan fruit growing industry

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Federal NDP kick off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Read