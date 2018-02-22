From the archives of the Salmon Arm Observer

1908 A fire which started soon after 8 o’clock Friday morning destroyed the home of Jr. I. M. Lyman which was situated about a mile out of town on Deer Park Road. The fire started on the roof and was caused by a defective stove pipe. Mr. and Mrs. Lyman were at breakfast when the fire started and did not notice it until it was too late to do anything towards extinguishing it, such rapid headway did it make. The house was a storey-and-a-half with a kitchen addition. The loss is said to be between $600 and $700.

A beautiful spot among the many attractions which this district has to offer is Reinecker Falls which is situated on a small creek emptying into the north side of Shuswap Lake. The place is a favourite one with outing parties in the summer. There is a fine flat at the mouth of the creek and a splendid beach for bathing. The owner, Mr. Herald, is only too pleased to show visitors the falls, and proves himself to be quite an interesting and entertaining tour guide. The flow of the water in the falls has eaten quite a basin out of the rock below, and through the water one can dimly perceive the outlines of a cave.

1918 Mr. W. F. Buchan unloaded six new Ford cars this week. They are now being put in shape for delivery to customers in Salmon Arm.

1928 With the opening today of the Regent Cafe on Front Street by Mr. and Mrs. Grant, Salmon Arm now has a first class restaurant. The new business features lunch counter and table service, and a comfortable furnished restroom is provided for the convenience of the public.

1938 While the temperature has been low during the past week, there has been considerable sunshine and very little wind. There was frost nearly every day and the night temperatures kept slipping until on Tuesday night it showed six below zero. The snowfall for the week totalled 10 1/2 inches. The public should appreciate the quick clearing of the snow from the main streets in town. The Sicamous-Canoe Road, however, will soon be impossible to use unless the plow is sent over it again.