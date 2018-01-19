From the archives of the Salmon Arm Observer

1908 An improved passenger service will be inaugurated by the CPR next summer which will eclipse all previous efforts to accommodate the travelling public. It will consist of a triple daily service between Winnipeg and Vancouver, two of which will continue the service to Montreal. The placing of an extra train on the western run is powerful evidence of the great strides that Western Canada is making.

C. Thompson had the misfortune to receive a kick on the head from a horse on Tuesday last, while in the act of picking up a puppy from between the horse’s feet. The blow, which nearly rendered him senseless, cut the scalp open. Dr. Reinhard was called, who put two stitches in the cut.

Schools in this district opened on Monday after the Christmas holidays with a large attendance of pupils. Miss A. Gammon is in charge of the senior department of the town school and Miss Smith the junior department. Miss Walker has the valley school; Miss Matheson, South Canoe Creek; Miss Marshall, Dolan’s Corners; and Miss Harris, Silver Creek school.

1928 D. Mustard, Dominion Veterinary Inspector, was in the district recently examining A. A. Brooke’s herd of Holsteins for T.B. The herd was found free of the disease and the doctor says that there is practically none in this area.

1938 A delightful social event was held at the new nurses’ home of the Salmon Arm Hospital on Thursday, when Miss Harbell and the hospital staff, with the medical staff and their wives, assisted by the Board of Managers and their wives, received callers from two until nine p.m. Some 250 residents of the city and district attended and, judging from the smiling faces, they were well pleased with the new home the board has been able to build, and also with the cordial welcome accorded them. Guests were given a tour of the building, after which they visited one of the two sitting rooms where the wives of the board members and doctors poured tea.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. W. Blackburn, who are the proud parents of the first boy baby born in the Salmon Arm hospital in the New Year. He arrived at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and his name is George Edward.