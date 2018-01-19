File photo

From the archives of the Salmon Arm Observer

1908 An improved passenger service will be inaugurated by the CPR next summer which will eclipse all previous efforts to accommodate the travelling public. It will consist of a triple daily service between Winnipeg and Vancouver, two of which will continue the service to Montreal. The placing of an extra train on the western run is powerful evidence of the great strides that Western Canada is making.

C. Thompson had the misfortune to receive a kick on the head from a horse on Tuesday last, while in the act of picking up a puppy from between the horse’s feet. The blow, which nearly rendered him senseless, cut the scalp open. Dr. Reinhard was called, who put two stitches in the cut.

Schools in this district opened on Monday after the Christmas holidays with a large attendance of pupils. Miss A. Gammon is in charge of the senior department of the town school and Miss Smith the junior department. Miss Walker has the valley school; Miss Matheson, South Canoe Creek; Miss Marshall, Dolan’s Corners; and Miss Harris, Silver Creek school.

1928 D. Mustard, Dominion Veterinary Inspector, was in the district recently examining A. A. Brooke’s herd of Holsteins for T.B. The herd was found free of the disease and the doctor says that there is practically none in this area.

1938 A delightful social event was held at the new nurses’ home of the Salmon Arm Hospital on Thursday, when Miss Harbell and the hospital staff, with the medical staff and their wives, assisted by the Board of Managers and their wives, received callers from two until nine p.m. Some 250 residents of the city and district attended and, judging from the smiling faces, they were well pleased with the new home the board has been able to build, and also with the cordial welcome accorded them. Guests were given a tour of the building, after which they visited one of the two sitting rooms where the wives of the board members and doctors poured tea.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. W. Blackburn, who are the proud parents of the first boy baby born in the Salmon Arm hospital in the New Year. He arrived at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and his name is George Edward.

Previous story
Sicamous-to-Armstrong trail moves ahead

Just Posted

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Kelowna - Students were unaware of resources on campus

Adams Lake band to get new chief

Incumbent chief Paul Michel will not be seeking re-election

Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

Vernon homeless camp decommissioned

Camp off Highway 97 near 48th Avenue knocked down Thursday

Penticton hospital fourth busiest in the region for opioid overdose

The highest was Kelowna General with about 355, followed by Vernon Jubilee 310 and Royal Inland in Kamloops with 180

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Letter: Salmon Arm landfill expansion should not proceed

Starting to dump garbage near the Salmon Arm Airport and nearby residences… Continue reading

Editorial: Quality time without a screen

Drivers attempting to operate a 3,000-pound motor vehicle while reading text messages… Continue reading

Penticton organizer caught off-guard on NHL Young Stars comment

Penticton event chair said he cannot confirm or deny anything, just that an event will be held in the city

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Secretary of homeland security explains a new policy that let’s border guards check phones

Most Read