From the Archives: Shuswap orchardists warned of fire blight in 1908

1908 – Orchardists from the Salmon Arm and Sorrento districts are warned of the prevalence of fire blight this season and urged to keep a careful watch on their trees during the next few weeks, as seasonable conditions are favourable to the development of the disease.

A circular giving full instructions for control may be obtained, free of charge, at the office of the Department of Agriculture, the Salmon Arm Farmer’s Exchange and the Canadian Bank of Commerce.

The regular monthly meeting of the Ladies Hospital Auxiliary was held June 22 with 22 members and one visitor present.Since starting, the auxiliary has helped the hospital with numerous supplies, including two dozen light sheets, one dozen draw sheets, tray clothes and a generous supply of groceries. An up-to-date model obstetrical bed is also on order. There are currently 150 members of the society.

1938 – Dr. J. Eugene Saint-Jacques of Montreal, who has attracted worldwide attention to himself because of his successful experimentations with intravenous injections of animal charcoal since 1933, has given new hope to mankind in declaring that he believes animal charcoal injected into the spine may prove a positive cure for infantile paralysis.

Monday last was an important day for Ford dealers throughout the province as they gathered at Vancouver to celebrate the opening of the new assembly plant in Burnaby. At noon, 600 businessmen sat down to a very good dinner in the Vancouver Hotel , following which the party motored to the new premises amid the good wishes of prominent visitors.

On Monday evening a very nice crowd gathered at the Gospel Tabernacle in farewell to Pastor and Mrs. White who are leaving this week for Merritt. After singing a number of choruses, Mr. N. Richmond, in a short address of appreciation for the past four years of faithful service, presented them with an envelope containing a sum of money. Mr. White very ably responded. Evangelistic services will be carried on by two women for a few weeks until a permanent pastor is secured.

1948 – Bigger and better than ever. This is the objective of president Art Sladen an members of the Salmon Arm Kinsmen Club for the fifth annual Kin Labour Day Carnival and Kiddies Day, which will be held in Salmon Arm on Labour Day. Committees to arrange the various details for the big day were appointed by president Sladen at the club’s last regular meeting.

