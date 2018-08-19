From the Archives: Special service at Canoe Beach aids hospital

1908 – Despite the close weather of Wednesday, which no doubt kept many away, the band dance was in every way, a most successful function, the floor being well-filled with dancers, and all present spent an enjoyable time.

At almost the last minute, permission was obtained from J. R. A. Richards to use the dining room of his new hotel, and it proved to be a happy thought for, besides being cool, the floor worked up in fine shape for dancing.

An al fresco supper on the verandah was sat down to at midnight, after which dancing was resumed till the early hours.

With the purchase price of the instruments recently bought in Kamloops, together with other expenses, the sum of $130 is needed to enable the members to free themselves from debt, and of this amount, $30 was raised by Wednesday’s dance, thus leaving $100 to be found.

1918 – St. John’s Church held a special service at Canoe Beach last Sunday afternoon in aid of the local hospital. Twenty-five dollars was the amount of the collection taken and the sum has been handed over to the hospital. Last month, a similar service was held at Tappen where a collection of $25 was obtained for the hospital. Several promises of fruit, poultry and vegetables were also made.

The strawberry growers of this district will do well to keep a careful watch for the possible appearance of the strawberry-root weevil in their plantations. This insect has proved itself to be one of the worst enemies with which the strawberry grower has to contend, and in districts where it has gained a firm foothold, has cost the growers thousands of dollars.

The weevil has not become established in the district, so far,u it will be well for growers to be on their guard as “forwarded is forearmed.”

1928 – There arrived in Salmon Arm this week Mr. and Mrs. Peter Campbell, their son Donald and Mrs. Duncan (sister of Mrs. Campbell) all of whom have moved here from Vancouver Island. Mr. Campbell has just bought the business of the Observer Printing and Publishing Company, which has been jointly owned by W.W. Bishop and Keith C. Wiles for some years past. His son Donald will be associated with the new publisher. Both father and son have played a prominent part for some time in the publication of the Cowichan Leader, which was recently awarded the Mason trophy for the best weekly newspaper in Canada. Mr. Campbell has been accountant and assistant to the managing editor and has on several occasions been in sole charge of the Leader in absence of the chief.

