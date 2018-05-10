From the Observer archives

1908 There was a poor attendance at a meeting called for the purpose of considering the formation of a band in Salmon Arm. It transpired during the discussion which took place that there were a number of instruments that had been purchased two years ago by public subscription. It was decided to round these up and make a start with them. Another meeting will be held next Tuesday evening, when it is hoped there is better turnout. A brass band is an acquisition t any town and as it would seem possible that a creditable one could be organized here, it is a matter that should have the attention of all citizens.

1918 As was to be expected, there was a great turnout to the May Day Festival this year. Old King Sol blazed away in a genial manner and did his best to attract a crowd. It did one’s heart good to see the smiling faces of the children in the parade along the streets all decked out in their pretty white frocks and suits. Starting from the school grounds at the appointed time, the parade passed along the main streets and ultimately reached the city hall, where everything was in readiness to greet the crowd. His Worship, the mayor, delivered his opening address, after which, with all the pomp and formality befitting the occasion, the May Queen was crowned.

When this was completed the children sang “Boys of the King,” which was followed by “Soldiers of the Soil” drill carried out by the pupils of the North Canoe School, which as exceedingly good. The May Pole Dance was also very effective.

1928 Mrs. Margaret Wood was awarded the prize for the best woven quilt at the provincial quilt show in Vancouver. The quilt was over 100 years old and gained heavy points for artistic colouring and workmanship.

A delegation waited upon city council on Monday evening with a view to having the proposed prohibition of parking cars on Alexander Avenue abandoned. A heavily signed petition was presented and the owners of automobiles who signed pledged to refrain from parking their own cars on this street for more than two hours at a time. It was pointed out to members of council that the principle object of preventing parking on the avenue was to keep a large portion of the street from being perpetually occupied by cars owned by businessmen in order that their shoppers and visitors might e able to do business without interfering with traffic. It was decided that cars would be allowed to park on the east side of Alexander close to the curb but that owners of property should have the power to erect standards in front of their premises between which parking would be illegal.