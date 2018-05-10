From the Observer archives

1908 There was a poor attendance at a meeting called for the purpose of considering the formation of a band in Salmon Arm. It transpired during the discussion which took place that there were a number of instruments that had been purchased two years ago by public subscription. It was decided to round these up and make a start with them. Another meeting will be held next Tuesday evening, when it is hoped there is better turnout. A brass band is an acquisition t any town and as it would seem possible that a creditable one could be organized here, it is a matter that should have the attention of all citizens.

1918 As was to be expected, there was a great turnout to the May Day Festival this year. Old King Sol blazed away in a genial manner and did his best to attract a crowd. It did one’s heart good to see the smiling faces of the children in the parade along the streets all decked out in their pretty white frocks and suits. Starting from the school grounds at the appointed time, the parade passed along the main streets and ultimately reached the city hall, where everything was in readiness to greet the crowd. His Worship, the mayor, delivered his opening address, after which, with all the pomp and formality befitting the occasion, the May Queen was crowned.

When this was completed the children sang “Boys of the King,” which was followed by “Soldiers of the Soil” drill carried out by the pupils of the North Canoe School, which as exceedingly good. The May Pole Dance was also very effective.

1928 Mrs. Margaret Wood was awarded the prize for the best woven quilt at the provincial quilt show in Vancouver. The quilt was over 100 years old and gained heavy points for artistic colouring and workmanship.

A delegation waited upon city council on Monday evening with a view to having the proposed prohibition of parking cars on Alexander Avenue abandoned. A heavily signed petition was presented and the owners of automobiles who signed pledged to refrain from parking their own cars on this street for more than two hours at a time. It was pointed out to members of council that the principle object of preventing parking on the avenue was to keep a large portion of the street from being perpetually occupied by cars owned by businessmen in order that their shoppers and visitors might e able to do business without interfering with traffic. It was decided that cars would be allowed to park on the east side of Alexander close to the curb but that owners of property should have the power to erect standards in front of their premises between which parking would be illegal.

Previous story
Welcome Shuswap: A love story from the Ukraine
Next story
A sweet selection for Mental Health Week

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read