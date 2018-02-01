From the Observer’s archives

1908 The dedication and opening services at the new Salmon Arm Methodist Church took place on Saturday last. Services were held both morning and evening and were conducted by Rev. Dr. Sipprell, principal of Columbia College, New Westminster. Favoured with a beautifully fine and sunny day, with the roads in perfect condition for sleighing, large congregations were present at both services. In the morning the church was nicely filled, but at the evening service, a number were obliged to stand, all the seating accommodation being occupied. At both services, special music was rendered by a voluntary choir under the leadership of Mr. Frank Wilcox.

Dominion Government engineer Aylmer has informed the officers of the local Liberal Association that the work of dredging the channel from the wharf to deep water will be commenced as soon as conditions will permit, and the same will be completed before low water next fall. This will be satisfactory news to those who are already figuring upon launches and boats for this coming summer.

Skating has proved an ideal enjoyment during the past week or so, the ice being as good as that found in many covered rinks.

1918 Captain R. W. Pearson, D.S.O., M.C., son of Mr. and Mrs. F. Pearson, arrived home from the trenches a week ago on sick leave and will remain here until the middle of April. The distinguished officer is attached to the 28th North Western Battalion, a Saskatchewan regiment, and received the Military Cross at the Battle of the Somme in September last for conspicuous gallantry in action. When the officers of his company became incapacitated, he took command of the company, showing great courage and ability. His coolness and personal bravery whilst in action greatly encouraged his men, whereby he was enabled to make valuable reconnaissances over open ground swept by fire.

1928 Don’t forget the sleigh drive to Mrs. Robinson’s in the valley next Tuesday, arranged by the W.M.S. of the First United Church. All who are coming are asked to present the title of a book.

1938

Ice cutting is proceeding close to shore. Weather conditions have prevented the lake from freezing up and those who require ice will have to take what they can get. The ice is about 10 inches thick.

