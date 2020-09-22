Fuel Good Day pumps up North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

Cheques for more than $2,500 handed over to three organizations in annual fundraiser

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers tended to vehicles at the Vernon location of the Armstrong Regional Co-operative during Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 15. As a result, the Cops For Kids charitable foundation will receive a portion of the funds collected from the annual event. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Armstrong Regional Co-op members and customers pumped up the community.

As part of Fuel Good Day on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 10 cents from every litre of gasoline and diesel purchased at all Armstrong Regional Co-op Gas Bars will be donated to a local organization.

Thanks to the communities’ support:

$3,720 will be donated to the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation;

$2,625 will be donated to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society;

$2,638 will be donated to the Shuswap Family Centre.

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager of the Armstrong Regional Co-op.

“Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve shown during Fuel Good Day. In these unprecedented times, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Fuel Good Day was celebrated at more than 400 Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, including Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm, along with Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with each local co-op supporting a community organization or initiative.

Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated nearly $1.9 million to more than 400 local charities and non-profit organizations since 2017.

The total result from across Western Canada for 2020 will be released in early October and will be available on fuel.crs, along with the complete list of supported organizations.

READ MORE: Fuel Good Day supports North Okanagan-Shuswap charities



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations