Fundraiser for Kelowna daycare damaged in fire

A fundraiser has been organized for a Rutland daycare that was forced to close after a fire.

“The small, family run daycare is left with no place to operate and no supplies for the children when they are eventually allowed back inside,” said David Sterling, patron of the daycare.

The daycare is attached to Faith Lutheran Church on Gibbs Rd., where a fire was reported on April 8.

“The fire was not suspicious in nature and is not being investigated as criminal in nature,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

The nature of the fire has not yet been confirmed by police.

Sterling reports that he received a phone call on April 8 notifying him that his son would not be able to attend daycare that day, due to fire damage. Sterling said that the ajoining church’s kitchen had a fire and the smoke caused “substantial” damaged the daycare.

To support the family-run daycare, Sterling has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the cost of repairs and replacements for the facility.

Sterling reported on the GoFundMe page that all of the toys, books and equipment that the facility owned must be disposed of due to smoke damage.

“I am hoping to raise funds to replace some of the damaged items for these children so they can return with smiling faces once the smoke settles,” said Sterling.

