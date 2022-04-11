The Faith Lutheran Church was on fire April 8, damaging the attached daycare (THE NEWS – files)

Fundraiser for Kelowna daycare damaged in fire

A fire on April 8 has forced a Rutland daycare to close

A fundraiser has been organized for a Rutland daycare that was forced to close after a fire.

“The small, family run daycare is left with no place to operate and no supplies for the children when they are eventually allowed back inside,” said David Sterling, patron of the daycare.

The daycare is attached to Faith Lutheran Church on Gibbs Rd., where a fire was reported on April 8.

“The fire was not suspicious in nature and is not being investigated as criminal in nature,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

The nature of the fire has not yet been confirmed by police.

Sterling reports that he received a phone call on April 8 notifying him that his son would not be able to attend daycare that day, due to fire damage. Sterling said that the ajoining church’s kitchen had a fire and the smoke caused “substantial” damaged the daycare.

To support the family-run daycare, Sterling has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the cost of repairs and replacements for the facility.

Sterling reported on the GoFundMe page that all of the toys, books and equipment that the facility owned must be disposed of due to smoke damage.

“I am hoping to raise funds to replace some of the damaged items for these children so they can return with smiling faces once the smoke settles,” said Sterling.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownafire

Previous story
PHOTOS: Toilet fairy makes surprise deliveries across Okanagan town

Just Posted

The Phelps family announced the passing of Kyle Phelps and his partner Nikki Mueller who died in a fire Friday night, April 8 in an RV trailer on Adams Lake band land. (Facebook image)
Two people die in a trailer fire on Adams Lake band land near Chase April 8

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society welcomes the Joel Plaskett Emergency and fellow Juno Award-winner Mo Kenney to the Song Sparrow Hall stage on Sept. 11, 2022. (Joel Plaskett photo)
Joel Plaskett Emergency to play Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

A boat is cleaned off at one of B.C.’s watercraft inspection stations run by the Conservation Officer Service. (Contributed)
Sicamous council urges province to prioritize inspection for invasive mussels

Volunteers in the Shuswap Community Teaching Garden get to work in April despite some hail and cooler temperatures. The volunteers include: Wanda Slobodian, Elmarie Roberts, Rita McGreggor and other dedicated residents. (Shuswap Food Action Society photo)
‘It’s a good year to share’: Shuswap Food Action suggests growing a row of food for others