Fundraiser launched after Shuswap man dies while elk hunting

Davies’ friends say he will be remembered as ‘a fierce outdoorsman, amazing and loyal friend’

The Davies family. Ryan is survived by his wife Lindsay and children Madex and Nova. (Samantha Burns and Jineen Robertson - GoFundMe)

A Shuswap man’s friends have launched a fundraising campaign on behalf of his family after his tragic passing.

According to Samantha Burns and Jineene Robertson, Ryan Davies passed away on Sept. 22 while he was elk hunting in the Peace River.

Burns and Robertson decided to launch the campaign on behalf of Davies’ family to support them during a difficult time, as well as to set up an education fund for Davies’ children Madex and Nova.

“Due to COVID restrictions, we are unable to have a formal memorial service,” they said in the campaign.

“We thank you for your generosity in this time of need.”

Burns and Robertson said Davies will be remembered as “a fierce outdoorsman, amazing and loyal friend.”

“Ryan never missed the opportunity to have fun and to live life to the fullest. Be it in the bush, on the lake, up the hill sledding or boarding… he will be missed immeasurably.”

To donate to the family, visit the GoFundMe page.

READ: Column: Dealing with grief and fear during the COVID-19 pandemic

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter