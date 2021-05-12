Fundraiser launched for former Peachland school bus driver diagnosed with cancer

A GoFundMe page has been launched to alleviate the financial burden for “Captain” Kelly, a former Peachland School District bus driver who was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer. (GoFundMe.com)

A GoFundMe page has been launched to alleviate the financial burden of a former Peachland School District bus driver who was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer.

The fundraiser is hoping to raise $10,000 for “Captain” Kelly, who left his job as a school bus driver and as a touchpoint cleaner at Glenrosa Middle School. According to fundraiser organizer Michelle Parsons, Kelly is also facing losing his part-time job with Kelowna Cruises, where he served as one of their captains and boat maintenance workers.

“The students who were on Captain Kelly’s bus and the staff he worked with are feeling a huge loss as he made such a positive impact on their lives,” said Parsons. “Captain Kelly took special care of his riders. He fought for them, rewarded them, and ran a tight ship (pun intended).”

She said that he’s been hospitalized twice since his diagnosis in early April. Starting May 17, he’s scheduled to receive chemotherapy once a week, as well as five days of radiation per week for six to eight weeks.

“We’ve all been touched by cancer in some way and it is not a disease that gives up lightly,” said Parsons. “We are so glad that Kelly has not been alone in his fight through the bumps he has already had to face.”

She added the fundraiser’s goal is to supplement Kelly’s lost income by providing him with monthly payments made possible through donations.

“What better way to help Kelly focus on his fight than by helping to alleviate Kelly and his family’s financial burden?”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here.

