Funds link Okanagan Rail Trail to Predator Ridge

1.3 km section of multi-use trail with a safe crossing under Highway 97 between Bailey Road and the Kal/Crystal Waters Trail

A new connection is on track for Okanagan’s popular rail trail.

A link to Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hill Resort is one step closer to fruition thanks to funds from the provincial government.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has received $210,000 to construct a 1.3 km section of multi-use trail that will provide trail users with a safe crossing under Highway 97 between Bailey Road and the Kal/Crystal Waters Trail, which connects to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“This is a key first step to connect the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Predator Ridge community, Sparkling Hills Resort, and their associated trail networks,” said Akbal Mund, RDNO director and Greater Vernon Advisory Committee chairperson. “COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of our outdoor recreation amenities. Our trails are busier than ever, and investing in these types of trail connections will not only provide value to local residents but to visitors of our community when we can begin reopening.”

The funds are from the from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, which was established to invest in small-scale infrastructure projects throughout B.C. The RDNO has received funding through the Destination Development stream, which focused on supporting projects that will provide job opportunities and increase tourism destinations’ capacity to welcome visitors.

Trail design and permitting work will begin right away, and construction is expected to commence in late 2021.

