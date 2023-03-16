Funds raised to support school breakfast programs in Vernon

Student breakfast support around the Vernon area got a boost this week, with $2,740 raised from the Vernon Silver Star (VSS) Rotary and mountain.

Along with support from the mountain resort’s Play Forever fund, the money will go towards school breakfast programs in Vernon.

Recent studies indicate that one in four children are facing food insecurity, and the increasing cost of food isn’t helping. When stomachs are growling, it is almost impossible to pay attention and retain what’s being taught in school.

This is why VSSRotary and SilverStar Mountain Resort continue to make it a priority through their respective fundraising efforts to help.

The most recent contribution was facilitated by a 50-50 draw at a Vernon Viper’s game.

“The Vipers have been a long-standing supporter of Silver Star Rotary’s fundraising efforts for programs like this,” said Jim Kanester, Silver Star Rotary. “With the help of SilverStar staff, we’re able to stretch the efforts to help even more kids and families.”

Community supported breakfast programs in many of the Vernon area schools are a key means of making sure each child has the best chance of a great day of learning and developing.

“The SilverStar Play Forever initiative is humbled to partner with the Silver Star Rotary’s vision in supporting the local school breakfast programs,” said Ginny Scott, of SilverStar Mountain Resort.

For more information on the programs the Rotary supports, visit their website: vssrotary.org.

