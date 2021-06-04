Wayne Derkach buys a raffle ticket off Funtastic general manager Akbal Mund in support of local sports groups Friday in front of ARC Liquor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Funtastic still pitching in support for North Okanagan sports groups

Despite no ball tournament or music festival, organizers are fundraising to give back

Despite striking out for two years in a row now due to COVID-19, Funtastic continues to hit a home run in the community.

The long-standing slo-pitch tournament and music festival annually hands out funds to local sports groups. But the grants aren’t possible without proceeds from the July long weekend Funtastic event. Therefore directors have pitched another plan to continue giving back – they are selling raffle tickets out in the community.

Funtastic general manager Akbal Mund and director Peter Kaz are at the new ARC Liquor (former Liquor Depot, now owned by Co-Op) on 58th Avenue until 5 or 6 p.m. Friday, June 4.

Raffle tickets are $20 with a chance to win one of four grand prizes:

1st – two Townie Go ebikes (valued at $6,000 courtesy of Sun Cycle)

2nd – Golf stay and play at Predator Ridge (two rounds and stay valued at $1,800)

3rd – two Pelican kayaks (valued at $1,200)

4th – Ball package ($650 gift card to NSA)

“Your chances are probably going to be about one in $3,000,” said Mund.

Funtastic printed 4,000 tickets but is unsure if they will sell them all.

“We’d love to, then we can give back lots of money to the community,” Mund said.

Draw date is July 3 but there will more chances to purchase raffle tickets, if they aren’t sold out.

“You’ll find us at some other places throughout the next few weeks,” said Kaz.

Watch for Funtastic board members at Monashee Liquor Store Saturday, June 26 and then up at Predator Ridge Sunday, June 27.

