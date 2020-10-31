Gallery: Central Okanagan residents celebrate Halloween creatively

Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Despite challenges this year, a group of Kelowna residents went out of their way to make Halloween special for many.

Starting at Grenfell Rd on Saturday (Oct. 31) morning, a parade of spooky cars made their way around many of the surrounding streets for two hours, eventually ending in Kelowna City Park.

Standing at the end of their driveways with their parents, children watched with joy and excitedly reached for candy as it was thrown their way.

Paul Coxe’s Grenfell Road Haunted House, where the parade started from, couldn’t open this year as it normally would, due to COVID-19. Last year, the house saw over 5,000 visitors walk through. This year, they instead opted to take the show on the road.

READ MORE: Grenfell Road Haunted House has record-breaking year

READ MORE: Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

“We came up with an idea of taking the haunted house on the road. A lot of the props you see here on these trailers are actually from the haunted house,” said Clarence Johnson, co-organizer of the event.

“I think it’s (Halloween) great because… it (allows) people to dress up and have an alter ego on a day where normally they wouldn’t be able to.”

Every year, proceeds from the house are donated to a local charity. Last year, over $4,000 was donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. This year, proceeds are going towards Mamas for Mamas.

Around the Okanagan, people are finding creative ways to stay safe while celebrating the season.

READ MORE: Okanagan Halloween house invents huge candy chute

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Halloween