Get selfie with Easter Bunny for good cause

The Easter Bunny took an early hop through downtown Salmon Arm to promote a good cause.

A little over a week ahead of his day in the spotlight, the bunny visited downtown businesses to spread the word about a fundraiser he is participating in benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society.

On April 12 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Easter Bunny will be at Pharmasave for photo shoots with the public. For a $5 minimum donation, visitors to Pharmasave can get their photo taken with the bunny and a 4×6 print. They will also receive a yellow daffodil pin to show their donation went to a good cause.

Read More: 3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Read More: Update: Cancer society explains why Salmon Arm Relay for Life cancelled

Read More: A leading cause of lung cancer remains an unknown to most people

Read More: Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter