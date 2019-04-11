Get selfie with Easter Bunny for good cause

Photo shoots at Pharmasave in exchange for cancer society donations

The Easter Bunny took an early hop through downtown Salmon Arm to promote a good cause.

A little over a week ahead of his day in the spotlight, the bunny visited downtown businesses to spread the word about a fundraiser he is participating in benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society.

On April 12 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Easter Bunny will be at Pharmasave for photo shoots with the public. For a $5 minimum donation, visitors to Pharmasave can get their photo taken with the bunny and a 4×6 print. They will also receive a yellow daffodil pin to show their donation went to a good cause.

