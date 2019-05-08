Getting ready for Ride Don’t Hide

Event kick-off barbecue lunch to take place at Ross Street Plaza on Friday, May 10

Workers and volunteers with Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke were downtown Monday evening leaving their mark on Alexander.

In addition to being Mental Health Week (May 6 to 12), the street painting on Alexander celebrates the association’s Ride Don’t Hide event on June 23 at the Little Mountain Sports Complex.

This year, participants are invited to ride their bikes or walk a route through the Little Mountain trail system, raising mental health awareness and funding for mental health programs in the community.

A Ride Don’t Hide launch event is planned for Friday, May 10, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ross Street Plaza. CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke is hosting the barbecue fundraiser, with a burger, drink and chips available for $7 (individual items can also be ordered).

For more information about Ride Don’t Hide, and to donate and register, visit ridedonthide.com.

