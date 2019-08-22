Lucas Newman, outreach coordinator for the Okanagan Science Centre, will launch his massive paper airplane at the Polson Park Oval on Aug. 24. (Okanagan Science Centre photo)

Giant paper airplane set to launch in North Okanagan park

The Okanagan Science Centre invites the public to watch the takeoff on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

Lucas Newman – outreach coordinator for the Okanagan Science Centre – was observing a paper airplane sitting on his desk one day and wondered to himself, “how big an airplane could I actually make?”

Thanks to Newman’s curiosity, Vernon’s science lovers (or simply airplane lovers) have an event catered for them this Saturday. Newman will be at the Polson Park Oval on Aug. 24 at 2 p.m., where people are invited to watch the first launch of his giant paper airplane.

“We all know how much fun it is to make and fly paper airplanes and it’s something the whole family can participate in,” Newman said.

Kids can join in on the action with the Fold’n’Fly contest, where their own paper airplane creations will be put to the test. All the materials will be provided and prizes are awarded for distance, air time and pure style.

If engineering a paper airplane leaves kids wanting more, there’s also a flight simulator to experience at the Science Centre which will be open on Saturday. Or, kids can bring a bathing suit and towel and enjoy the spray park outside.

Both the Giant Paper Airplane Launch and the Fold’n’Fly competition are free family events, though regular fees apply for admittance to the Science Centre.

To learn more about the Okanagan Science Centre – a charitable non-profit organization with more than 25 years of history – visit www.okscience.ca or call the centre at 250-545-3644.

Read More: Okanagan Science Centre founder fondly remembered

Read More: Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sleep expert recommends summer snooze solutions

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault joins Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles

Shuswap artists invited to bring the noise

Sound machine exhibit planned for Salmon Arm Art Gallery in 2020

Salmon Arm thrift stores temporarily refuse donations to keep up with glut

Too much stuff for storage space, staff shortage, main reasons for sporadic closures

CSRD to assess rural Sicamous, South Shuswap housing needs

UBCM to provide $33,000 through 2019 Housing Needs Reports initiative

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

The incident involved a police chase, taser, and a destroyed vehicle

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Riot on the Roof returns to top of North Okanagan Parkade

Party of the summer will rock out above the city

Heavy police responses in Kamloops connected to unfounded weapons calls

Mounties were seen in Westsyde and in North Kamloops on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Letter: Festivalgoer says thank you by shopping in Salmon Arm

Writer expresses gratitude to Roots and Blues and community

Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

Most Read