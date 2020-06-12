School District #83 carpenters Jonathan Paull and Daylon Gray discovered two large but empty wasp nests while doing renovation work at South Canoe Elementary School. (School District #83 photo)

Giant wasp nests uncovered in reno of Salmon Arm school

Find becomes educational opportunity for South Canoe Elementary students

Students at South Canoe Elementary recently got a look at an example of the outdoors moving indoors.

Construction work continues at Salmon Arm’s outdoor school, with the old siding removed and new siding going up.

In the process of removing soffits and siding, School District #83 carpenters Jonathan Paull and Daylon Gray uncovered two large, almost intact wasp nests. The two were grateful the nests were empty of their former residents.

“It’s always wonderful when we can take something like this and turn it into a learning moment for students and staff,” commented South Canoe Principal Jared King. “The workers here did a great job preserving the hive and I’m really grateful they kept it for us to show students.

“We’re also really appreciative of the work being done at South Canoe Elementary to upgrade and beautify our building and have it looking sharp for September. I’m very excited to see the finished product!”

Read more: From mouldy attics to giant wasp nests, Shuswap home inspector shares surprising finds

Read more: 135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

The upgrades include installing Hardie board shake and lap siding, replacing current windows with new fibreglass double pane sealed units, as well as installing several new doors.

“They are rebuilding the ramp into the school as well as having the stairs that are for the emergency exit for the library sandblasted and re-painted,” reported the school district in a June 10 release.

SD83 facilities manager Glynn Warnica explained the upgrades were to be done in two phases, with the north portion of the school in phase one and the south portion in phase two. He said the upgrades will improve the school’s learning environment for students and increase energy efficiency.

The chosen colour scheme is intended to blend with the surrounding area and the school’s outdoor focus.

School District #83 carpenters Jonathan Paull and Daylon Gray rebuild the ramp into South Canoe Elementary. (School District #83 photo)

