Braby Motors’s Chris Davis presents a cheque for $576 to representatives of the Shuswap Trailriders Adaptive Adventure Society during a Shuswap Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Contributed)

Glasses and funds raised for Shuswap non-profits

Women Who Wine hold hybrid community giving event

Glasses and funds were raised for three local non-profit groups by the Shuswap’s Women Who Wine.

On Friday, Sept. 18, local business women gathered in person and online for a “hybrid” community giving event hosted by sponsor Braby Motors. Women Who Wine founder and president Kailee Ramsell said thanks to Braby, the group was able to host an in-person event with 40 guests and use a streaming service to include other supporters.

Presenting at this event were representatives from Shuswap Immigrant Services Society, Shuswap Trailriders Adaptive Adventure Society and Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary. As with past events, Women Who Wine members hear from presenting non-profits about local projects before deciding how to divide funds raised at the event.

“Our donation pool was $5,760, $1,260 of which was raised and donated by the Shuswap Wine Ninjas through their sale of tank tops this summer,” said Ramsell.

After hearing from the presenters, event participants voted by secret ballot. Shuswap Immigrant Services Society came out on top, winning 80 per cent of the funds raised, with the remainder of the money being divided evenly between the other two groups.

Read more: Charity and support spills freely from Shuswap Women Who Wine

Read more: Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

Ramsell said the $4,608 received by the Shuswap Immigrant Services Society go towards a childcare program, providing new immigrants a safe place for their children to go while they take ESL classes with the society.

“Arguably the most important and valuable skill newcomers can learn when adapting to life in Canada,” said Ramsell.

The runner-ups each received $576 towards their projects.

“Three members present at the event felt a very personal connection to the Trailriders and collectively topped them up to the $2,100 they had asked for to complete their project,” said Ramsell.

“All in all, it was an incredible evening full of generosity and we were able to raise over $7,200 for these organizations.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Braby Motors’s Chris Davis presents a cheque for $576 to a representative from Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary during a Shuswap Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Contributed)

Braby Motors’s Chris Davis presents a cheque for $4,608 to representatives of the Shuswap Immigrant Services Society during a Shuswap Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Contributed)

Previous story
Popular South Okanagan cafe shuts its doors

Just Posted

Glasses and funds raised for Shuswap non-profits

Women Who Wine hold hybrid community giving event

Truck, Shuswap police vehicle collide during arrest of wanted man

Emergency response team and helicopter called out to assist in Chase area arrest

COVID 19: Secwépemc Nation calls for better notification processes

Chiefs say alerts for First Nations bands from province, Interior Health flawed

Salmon Arm Silverbacks face off against Vees in first of BCHL exhibition games

Games part of extended training camp leading to regular season start in December

Shuswap search and rescue crew respond to dirt biker injured on Mount Ida

North Vancouver man transported to hospital for treatment of injuries

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

16 COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

One person is in hospital and 34 people are isolating

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for wanted man

Police return to Brooks Lane in response to reports of suspicious vehicle

Popular South Okanagan cafe shuts its doors

Saint Germaine Cafe and Gallery served its last latte Sept. 19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna woman to run from Vernon to Penticton for mental health awareness

Melissa Gosse’s 100-kilometre ultramarathon will raise funds for Canadian Mental Health Association

Film that explores themes of missing Indigenous women to screen in Kelowna

Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage Indigenous girl, told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Most Read