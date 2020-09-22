Glasses and funds raised for Shuswap non-profits

Braby Motors’s Chris Davis presents a cheque for $576 to representatives of the Shuswap Trailriders Adaptive Adventure Society during a Shuswap Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Contributed)

Glasses and funds were raised for three local non-profit groups by the Shuswap’s Women Who Wine.

On Friday, Sept. 18, local business women gathered in person and online for a “hybrid” community giving event hosted by sponsor Braby Motors. Women Who Wine founder and president Kailee Ramsell said thanks to Braby, the group was able to host an in-person event with 40 guests and use a streaming service to include other supporters.

Presenting at this event were representatives from Shuswap Immigrant Services Society, Shuswap Trailriders Adaptive Adventure Society and Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary. As with past events, Women Who Wine members hear from presenting non-profits about local projects before deciding how to divide funds raised at the event.

“Our donation pool was $5,760, $1,260 of which was raised and donated by the Shuswap Wine Ninjas through their sale of tank tops this summer,” said Ramsell.

After hearing from the presenters, event participants voted by secret ballot. Shuswap Immigrant Services Society came out on top, winning 80 per cent of the funds raised, with the remainder of the money being divided evenly between the other two groups.

Ramsell said the $4,608 received by the Shuswap Immigrant Services Society go towards a childcare program, providing new immigrants a safe place for their children to go while they take ESL classes with the society.

“Arguably the most important and valuable skill newcomers can learn when adapting to life in Canada,” said Ramsell.

The runner-ups each received $576 towards their projects.

“Three members present at the event felt a very personal connection to the Trailriders and collectively topped them up to the $2,100 they had asked for to complete their project,” said Ramsell.

“All in all, it was an incredible evening full of generosity and we were able to raise over $7,200 for these organizations.”

Braby Motors’s Chris Davis presents a cheque for $576 to a representative from Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary during a Shuswap Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Contributed)