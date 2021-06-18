Golf raffle helps Okanagan families score homes

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan swinging into action this summer with a new raffle

Attention all golfers: Habitat of Humanity wants to help you keep your game in the middle of the fairway this summer.

The Okanagan charity has rounded up support from area courses for a raffle which will give local families a hand up to home ownership.

An Okanagan Golf Experience is up for grabs thanks to the support of: Predator Ridge Resort, PlayGolfKelowna.com, The Harvest Golf Club, Michaelbrook Golf, Two Eagles Golf Club, Shannon Lake Golf Club and Orchard Greens Golf Club.

“At last, the end of this pandemic is now within reach and soon we will all be back doing some of our favourite activities,” Habitat’s director of resource development Danielle Smith said. “For many the return to a world with hugs and handshakes is important, but it also means golfing, and not just with our small family bubble, but with all of our friends outside of our pandemic bubble. Hooray!”

So as we all start getting back to our regular lives, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is launching the raffle this Saturday, June 19 at all four Habitat ReStore locations in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

The first prize is a round of golf and dinner for four at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, plus a private lesson with course founder, architect and CEO and Canadian golf legend, and two-time PGA Tour winner Richard (Dick) Zokol.

Additional raffle prizes include:

• 2nd prize: Tour Pack from PlayGolfKelowna.com – one round at each of the five golf courses and two practice facilities: Kelowna Springs, Shadow Ridge, Shannon Lake, Two Eagles, Salmon Arm, Kelowna Driving Range and World Beat.

• 3rd prize: two rounds with power cart at the Harvest Golf Club

• 4th prize: one round with power cart at Michaelbrook Golf with accessories gift pack

• 5th prize: two rounds at Shannon Lake Golf Club

• 6th prize: two rounds with power cart at Two Eagles Golf

• 7th prize: two rounds at Orchard Greens Golf

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, only 2,600 tickets will be sold. Ticket prices are one for $10 or three for $20. The draw takes place Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m.

Along with tickets being available at all Habitat ReStores, they will also be available for purchase on Saturdays in June and July at the West Kelowna Canadian Tire and at the Springfield Road Home Hardware Building Centre in Kelowna.

