Golfing from sunrise to sunset in Oliver for ALS

Four golfers from Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver will golf from sunrise to sunset on June 29 to support those living with ALS.

Golfers Rob Tadey, Tom Huth, Brad Elliott and Justin Brandt have taken up the challenge of golfing as many holes as possible in one day.

They have raised $1,686 so far but are hoping to raise much more for the ALS Society of B.C.

Fairview Mountain Golf Club is one of over 30 golf courses located across B.C. participating in the 16th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS presented by Pacific Blue Cross.

“Throughout our years of participation, the efforts of countless golf professionals and volunteers have helped raise over $2.1 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout B.C. affected by this deadly disease,” said Donald Miyazaki, Executive Director of the PGA of BC.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

By nature, golf has built-in physical distancing. Additional safety procedures have been implemented such as no physical contact between golfers, no contact surfaces and single carts. The PGA of BC remains committed to supporting people living with ALS. Because ALS does not give up and neither will we.

To support the local golf professionals and raise funds for the ALS Society donate here.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis.

