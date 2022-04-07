Libby learning from the big dogs when she was a puppy (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Libby learning from the big dogs when she was a puppy (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

‘Good girl’ gets cheeseburger for hard work at Kelowna school

Police dog Libby came to Kelowna to sweep evacuated school

A very special pooch came to Kelowna to make sure that students were safe to return to school after Quigley Elementary received a threat on April 4.

While the police would not disclose the nature of the threat, reports posted on social media believed that it may have been a bomb threat.

Libby, a Police Services Dog, rolled up to the school on Hollywood Rd. in her Police Service Dog SUV with her handler Cpl. Jake Carrier that evening.

Carrier advised that Libby received a cheeseburger for her hard work due to the extra travel and a long day.

“Libby is a good girl,” said Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jim Dehoog.

The three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd lives in the lower mainland and was trained in Alberta.

READ MORE: Police dog in training in Maple Ridge

Insp. Beth McAndie of Kelowna RCMP said, “We take these calls very seriously, and we are committing our resources to ensure the safety of the children and our community.”

Kelowna RCMP released a statement that out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated.

Const. Britteny George with four-month-old Libby, while she was in training (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Const. Britteny George with four-month-old Libby, while she was in training (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

READ MORE: Threat made against Quigley Elementary in Kelowna, school evacuated

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDogs

Previous story
Okanagan Humane Society launches biggest fundraiser of the year
Next story
North Okanagan man needing 2nd kidney gets behind Green Shirt Day

Just Posted

Urban Systems Ltd is currently studying active transportation in Salmon Arm to determine what works well and what barriers exist. (File photo)
Your input wanted on making active transportation in Salmon Arm better

Chase RCMP reported about 1:35 p.m. April 7 that Chelsey Christian, 37, who her family reported as missing, has been located. (Chase RCMP image)
UPDATE: Chase RCMP report the woman missing earlier on April 7 has been located

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Flush from booming economy, Feds eye growth with $31B in new spending

Photo illustration: Flames attack the hillside in Bonney Lake on Sept. 8, 2020. (East Pierce Fire & Rescue photo)
North Enderby Timber found not responsible for causing 2017 wildfire