Grad wins car from community

Ethan Dodge was the lucky winner of a 2006 Ford Escape

Salmon Arm Secondary grad Ethan Dodge received his 2006 Ford Escape, donated as a draw prize for the school’s dry grad by Jacobson Ford on Friday, on June 29. The SUV received new wheels courtesy of Kal Tire and a full detailing from Shuswap Auto Detailing and Window Tinting. It also boasts an aftermarket sound system donated by Critters pet store and installed by Vella Radio. Additional parts were provided by Lordco and Napa. Handing over the vehicle are Mike Vandermeer and Mark Schneider from Jacobson Ford, Ed Parent from Critters and Paul Barbosa from Shuswap Auto detailing.

