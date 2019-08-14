The Shuswap Memorial Cemetery was officially opened on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Present were, from left: Darin Gerow, the city’s manager of roads and parks; Chelsea Van de Cappelle, chief financial officer; Jack Bowers, Bowers Funeral Service; Mike Hodge, cemetery caretaker; Tammy Fischer, Fischer’s Funeral Service; Cindy Derkaz, federal Liberal Party rep; Don Derby, resident; Rob Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works and Jon Hay, parks sub-foreman. Cutting the ribbon, Mayor Alan Harrison and chief administrative officer Carl Bannister. (City of Salmon Arm photo)

Grand opening held for new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery

Site applauded for its peacefulness and beautiful grounds, trees

It was perhaps fitting that a relatively small gathering was on hand for the grand opening of Shuswap Memorial Cemetery.

“It’s just such a quiet and serene and peaceful setting,” remarked Mayor Alan Harrison, who cut the ribbon on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Following the ceremony, the group present took a tour of the site at 2700 20th Ave. SE.

Harrison noted the cemetery has had its first burial – well-known lawyer Dan Wark, who died on July 27.

Harrison said people are welcome to go up into the gardens, which are beautiful with lawn, trees and flowers.

Along with the traditional in-ground burial sites, there is the columbaria wall and interment area.

“I encourage people who just want to have a nice walk through a very nice area,” he says.

In addition to the cemetery, visitors can also park at the nearby trail head for a walk.

“It’s a great asset for the community; we were very fortunate 15 years ago to have purchased that DND property,” Harrison remarked.

Any service inquiries for Shuswap Memorial Cemetery can be made at local funeral homes or at city hall.

