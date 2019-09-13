Greener future rounded up at Okanagan fair

Kal Tire Community Eco-Fair builds on environmental best practices

Rolling with the theme of re-using, Kal Tire is turning its annual garage sale into a Community Eco-Fair.

The annual event is gaining traction with local groups as it gears up for Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Kal Tire Vernon office (1540 Kalamalka Lake Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The reason in which we wanted to rebrand the garage sale to a community eco-fair is that the idea of a garage sale was just too limiting,” said David Lee with Kal Tire. “We wanted a broader audience to participate in our event and we wanted to engage more local charities and businesses to use the event as an opportunity to reach more people, thus the name change.

“We also wanted the eco-fair to raise awareness of the new sustainability initiatives which Kal Tire has rolled out.”

One of the new community grant programs is called Kal’s RePlay Fund, where non-profits or charities are funded to use recycled rubber (tire) material to resurface flooring, matting, roofing, or playground turfs. Projects funded in the area include the Okanagan Science Centre and the Caravan Farm Theatre.

More info about the fund is available at https://www.kaltire.com/en/responsibility-replay/.

“Lastly, the name change allowed us to help emphasize and promote the free tire roundup which is provided by Tire Stewardship BC in our event even though they were present in the past years,” said Lee.

Therefore the free family event offers a chance to check out local charities, entertainers and business, enjoy some food and fun and learn about making your daily life greener and better for the environment.

READ MORE: When the rubber leaves the road great things happen

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WorkBC unveils new Youth Resource Centre in North Okanagan
Next story
B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Just Posted

CSRD study to dive into incorporation of Blind Bay, Sorrento

Residents of South Shuswap communities wanted to assist with committee

Worldwide women’s motorcycle relay to roll through the Shuswap

Riders would love to see a show of support along Highway 1 on Saturday, Sept. 14

Salmon Arm residents find joy in singing together

Shuswap Intergenerational Choir an opportunity to make real-world connections

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Elections Canada staff ready to assist Salmon Arm

Electors can register, update information and vote at office at 171 Shuswap Street

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Near-tragedy at annual teen party in Princeton B.C.

A Princeton high school student was reportedly treated for alcohol poisoning Sept.… Continue reading

B.C. man gets 3.5 years after arrest with enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Micah Jair McClure, 40, was arrested in November 2017 while travelling from Nanaimo in a cab

Event gives Okanagan athlete a shot at worldly dreams

Benefit concert to help visually impaired skier Logan Leach afford national prospect camp

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Okanagan auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Child Advocacy Centre

Boyd Autobody donated the money raised from their Father’s Day Charity Car Show in Kelowna

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Most Read