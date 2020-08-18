Alexander Street has brightened up considerably thanks to a paint job in Salmon Arm colours by Meikle Studios Social Art House in time for the Saturday, Aug. 15 market. Each Saturday the street is closed to vehicular traffic from Hudson to Lakeshore and becomes a plaza, filled with pedestrians, booths and entertainment. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer) Alexander Street has brightened up considerably thanks to a paint job in Salmon Arm colours by Meikle Studios Social Art House in time for the Saturday, Aug. 15 market. Each Saturday the street is closed to vehicular traffic from Hudson to Lakeshore and becomes a plaza, filled with pedestrians, booths and entertainment. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Grey of Alexander Street brightened up with Salmon Arm colours

Alexander Plaza gets a new coat of paint for Saturday celebrations

Alexander Street’s grey days are over.

Overnight Friday, Aug. 15, worker bees from Meikle Studios Social Art House went to work on the section of Alexander between Hudson and Lakeshore that transforms into Alexander Plaza.

On June 22, Salmon Arm Council had voted unanimously to support a Downtown Salmon Arm request to create a pedestrian mall on Alexander Street on Saturdays. That plan has been a reality for several weeks, with new additions appearing along the way.

Along with patios downtown, one of the latest additions on Alexander has been the painting of the street by Adam Meikle and crew in Salmon Arm’s colours, the orange matching that of the giant treble clef.

