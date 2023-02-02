Grocery gift card fundraiser benefits Salmon Arm junior skiers

The Larch Hills Junior Ski team will benefit from a fundraiser in partnership with Askew’s, where shoppers can pay for groceries with pre-loaded gift cards and a donation from each card goes to the team. (Glenn Bond photo)

Grocery shopping might be a little bit less of a chore knowing that your bill is going to help support the Larch Hills Junior Race Team.

Once again the team has partnered with Askew’s Foods to run a reloadable grocery card fundraiser, to help the team raise funds for its 2023 season. When participants buy a reloadable grocery card and use it to pay for groceries, the team earns a donation from Askew’s. Nothing will be added to each grocery bill and the donation comes when shoppers decide to pre-load the card then use it at the till.

The cards can be loaded with any amount of money and shoppers should hold on to their card to reuse on all their future grocery trips.

If you have purchased a card in the past and it was set for a specific dollar amount, you can reload those as well, but only to the dollar amount the card was originally set to.

Larch Hills treasurer Karen Neil said to keep the card number written down separately, and if a card is lost or stolen, to phone Askew’s head office and request a new card with your card number as proof of purchase. Otherwise, funds loaded onto the cards will be lost.

To purchase a reloadable card, email gift.cards@larchhillsskiteam.com along with your name, the dollar amount you wish to purchase, and whether you need a new reloadable card or include the number of the card you want to load.

E-transfers must be sent by midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5 to allow for processing. Askew’s will load the funds onto cards and they should be available by Feb. 7 or 8. Information regarding each week’s grocery card reload due date will be on the Larch Hills website or Facebok page.

READ MORE:Teck BC Track Attack Championship competitors heat up Shuswap’s Larch Hills

READ MORE: Parking complaints take back seat in Salmon Arm to tent encampment reports

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armcross country skiingfundraiser