Grebes feed a fish to their grebette in this photo captured from the Salmon Arm wharf by David Reimer on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (David Reimer photo)

Grebes feed a fish to their grebette in this photo captured from the Salmon Arm wharf by David Reimer on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (David Reimer photo)

Read more: Column: Grebes build their own life rafts in Salmon Arm Bay

Read more: Watch for ‘synchronized swimming’ Western grebes on Salmon Arm Bay

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

birdsShuswap Lake