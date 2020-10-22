Habitat for Humanity ReStore set for Salmon Arm settles on location

Executive director says new store expected to open in spring, probably May

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops will be setting up a ReStore in Salmon Arm in the former Kal Tire building in the 1400 block of the Trans-Canada Highawy. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm will be home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, come spring.

Although plans were underway in January to bring the store to the former Safeway location in Centenoka Park Mall, Bill Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, announced the former Kal Tire building is the new location.

“It’s official – we are coming,” he said Oct. 22 of plans to open a ReStore in the 8,500-square-foot building at 1400 Trans-Canada Hwy. SW.

He said the lease of the building is still being finalized but approval of the business plan and approval of moving to Salmon Arm to open a ReStore is complete.

Regarding Centenoka Park Mall, he said while it was a good location, the new building offers the ability to have a small office on the upper floor for the construction manager but, more importantly, space on the property for a staging area for the materials for the building projects.

“A lot of our build programs for Habitat Kamloops are in the Salmon Arm area; we have a project in Salmon Arm, we have a pending project in Enderby, a pending project in Sicamous and possibly a housing project out in Blind Bay.”

Miller said Habitat expects to move in in March or April, with the store’s expected opening likely in May.

He said the volunteer and staff recruitment process will likely begin in February.

Thirty to forty volunteers willing to work a few hours will be needed, with a total of four to eight staff. He said two people will be transferred to Salmon Arm from Kamloops and Vernon, leaving probably another two to six positions to fill.

Miller expects store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 to 5 on Saturdays.

He said it’s not too early for people to provide their expressions of interest in the positions, as applications can be taken now and filed until February. Email to: bill@habitatkamloops.com. Information on ReStores can be found on the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops website.

Miller said the ReStore manager’s name is John Rose, so if people are interested in donating items, particularly related to housing, they can inquire by sending an email to: john@habitatkamloops.com.

The ReStore will take pretty well everything from building supplies to furniture to kitchenware to appliances to automotive parts to light fixtures, but no clothing. Miller noted that a lot of donations come from major hotels or people downsizing, and items are a combination of new and used.

“We’re all very excited and enthusiastic about getting there,” Miller added. “Yahoo, here we go!”

