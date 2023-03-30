Mickey Schienle was celebrated by friends at a luncheon for her 100th birthday. (Submitted)

Happy Birthday to Kelowna’s newest centenarian

Mickey Schienle turns 100 on March 30, 2023

Kelowna’s newest centenarian is Margaret (Mickey) Schienle.

Schienle celebrates her 100th birthday today from her care home in Kelowna.

She was born in Saskatchewan on March 30, 1923.

When the Second World War broke out, Schienle took on jobs in Toronto working in the munitions plant as well as a riveter on the Lancaster Bombers.

She has been married several times, lived throughout the U.S. and Canada, has taken on various jobs, and continues to be funny and witty at 100 years old.

From all of us at Black Press, Happy Birthday Mickey!

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Mickey Schienle a real life Rosie the Riveter

