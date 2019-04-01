Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Brodie Blair and Les Loren think they spotted Legendary Lake Monster Shuswaggi while out on a fishing trip. ( Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Has the legendary lake monster Shuswaggi been caught on video? A pair of local fishermen who film their adventures on Shuswap Lake for Youtube think so.

Read More: Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Read More: Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor courts set for June opening

On a recent fishing trip to Murdoch Point near Sicamous, Brodie Blair and Les Loren spotted waves coming from an unexplained source, disturbing the otherwise crystal-clear waters of Shuswap Lake. The pair said with no other boats on the water, the waves circled 180 degrees around theirs with what appeared to be black humps rising from the top of them periodically.

They estimated the source of the waves reached 200 yards from them at the closest.

Loren had never heard of Shuswaggi, a the name of a lake monster which has supposedly been sighted in Shuswap Lake occasionally since 1904, before fixing the strange waves in his camera’s lens. Blair on the other hand was familiar with the local legend.

Read More: Update: Photos of large grass fires near Chase

Read More: Rider Express bus to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

“The first time I heard about it was two years ago, a friend of mine was telling me a story. He saw something out of the water, something black and shiny, no scales, and it was chasing two lake otters and they came into shore huffing and puffing,” he said.

Blair said the description he received from his friend is similar to what he and Loren saw on the lake.

Blair and Loren are undeterred by the unexplained phenomenon they witnessed and say they will be back out fishing on the lake soon.

“Maybe we’ll hook it,” Loren said with a laugh.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter