‘Hate doesn’t work’: Salmon Arm council posts message of love after rainbow crosswalks damaged

The City of Salmon Arm has responded to what’s described as an act of hatred in downtown Salmon Arm.

On April 13, a person or persons, apparently with hate in mind, damaged a public art project – two rainbow crosswalks – near the Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

A 60-foot black burnout mark from a tire damaged the crosswalks spanning Hudson Avenue.

On April 26, the City of Salmon Arm issued a statement from mayor and council condemning the hatred and expressing support for those who have been hurt by the damage.

“The vandalism to the rainbow sidewalks was an act of hate. Those who perpetrate hate do so to cause hurt. And it does hurt. It hurts the LGBTQS+ community. It hurts the arts community, it hurts the downtown community. It disturbs the peace. It’s an attempt to weaken our resolve to be inclusive, kind, compassionate, respectful and accepting. But it doesn’t work. Hate is far more damaging to the person or persons who commit it. It corrodes. It isolates. It devastates.

“That’s why it will never be tolerated, never be accepted, never be ignored or overlooked. That crosswalk will be repaired and restored. The cost of doing so is far less than the price we all pay if we choose to turn a blind eye.

“Love is kind, inclusive, accepting and always prevails. We extend our thoughts to those hurt by this act and we’ll continue to build our community’s capacity for acceptance, resilience and tolerance by supporting and appreciating the work of the many who build strong community even if it means we have to repair the damage of the few.”

