Have you lost a horse in Revelstoke?

Around noon there were two horses wandering along Airport Way in Revelstoke.
Traffic was reduced to a single alternating lane.
No one has claimed the horses as of yet.
The steeds were spotted walking the streets of Revelstoke
Around noon there were two horses wandering along Airport Way in Revelstoke.
Traffic was reduced to a single alternating lane.
No one has claimed the horses as of yet.
Vehicle accident required temporary closure of Trans-Canada Highway
The year’s events will include a festival celebrating LGBTQ arts
Shuswap Idol success Carson Venne competing in Okanagan’s Got Talent
The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner
Resident Ron Gray said he spotted a wolf near Adventure Bay Tuesday afternoon
John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’
Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint
Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show
The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24
Warning: This story contains images that might be disturbing to some readers
“I see the dog team coming from a distance around the bend and there was no musher”
Vehicle accident required temporary closure of Trans-Canada Highway
Warning: This story contains images that might be disturbing to some readers
“I see the dog team coming from a distance around the bend and there was no musher”
Resident Ron Gray said he spotted a wolf near Adventure Bay Tuesday afternoon
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’
Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment