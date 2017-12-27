Hefty contribution to Good Food program

A group of Good Food Box volunteers pose with some of the 266 boxes that were part of the food cooperative’s December tally and included special donations from Rancho Vignola. - Photo contributed

Volunteers at December’s Good Food Box put the final touch on the month’s 266 boxes by depositing Rancho Vignola gift packages into each box.

Rancho Vignola donated $3,900 of dried fruit and nuts to the Salmon Arm Good Food Box co-operative to be shared among the boxes, plus shared among the volunteers and soup kitchen folks.

The Good Food Box is a co-operative, not a charity. Many people order their box individually and enjoy the fresh fruit and veggies for which they $12 per box but we are able to bump up to a $18-20 value due to buying in bulk.

Large orders come from the Family Resource Centre who have the Healthiest Babies program plus support of various families, much of it supported financially by our local Scotia McLeod. Other large orders come from Adams Lake Indian Band, Little Shuswap Indian Band. Orders are also placed at the Seniors Resource Centre.

Totally volunteer-run, the co-operative orders the fruit and veggies locally then get together the third Thursday of each month to divvy it up among the number of boxes which have been ordered. Anyone can sign up for the program at the Shuswap Family Resource Centre.