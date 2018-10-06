Help needed to help Shuswap seniors become cyber savvy

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society would like to enlist both teachers and students for its cyber seniors program. (Photo contributed)

If you are a senior or know of one who would like help learning to use a computer, tablet or cell phone, the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) may have just the solution for you.

Cyber Seniors is a free one-on-one tutoring program aimed at seniors who have very little experience with technology. A community volunteer partners with each learner and helps them develop basic computer skills that are geared towards their specific device and needs. Topics covered may include downloading and saving files, searching the Internet or setting up an email account; it all depends on what the tutor and learner decide to focus on.

Past participant Valerie Chipman commented: “I believe this program fills a great need. The ability to have a tutor is invaluable and the focus on individual instruction really helps learners start where they need to.”

The fall session of Cyber Seniors computer tutoring is just beginning and is offered in Salmon Arm on Tuesday and Thursday – Blind Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Enderby on Monday. Participants meet for one hour a week for eight weeks.

The program is free and a good first step in becoming confident using technology and getting comfortable accessing services and information online.

For more information about the program, contact Sierre at 250-463-4555 or email info@shuswapliteracy.ca.

