The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society would like to enlist both teachers and students for its cyber seniors program. (Photo contributed)

Help needed to help Shuswap seniors become cyber savvy

Teachers and students wanted for the Cyber Seniors program

If you are a senior or know of one who would like help learning to use a computer, tablet or cell phone, the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) may have just the solution for you.

Cyber Seniors is a free one-on-one tutoring program aimed at seniors who have very little experience with technology. A community volunteer partners with each learner and helps them develop basic computer skills that are geared towards their specific device and needs. Topics covered may include downloading and saving files, searching the Internet or setting up an email account; it all depends on what the tutor and learner decide to focus on.

Related: 2016 – Gift opens up senior’s world

Past participant Valerie Chipman commented: “I believe this program fills a great need. The ability to have a tutor is invaluable and the focus on individual instruction really helps learners start where they need to.”

The fall session of Cyber Seniors computer tutoring is just beginning and is offered in Salmon Arm on Tuesday and Thursday – Blind Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Enderby on Monday. Participants meet for one hour a week for eight weeks.

The program is free and a good first step in becoming confident using technology and getting comfortable accessing services and information online.

For more information about the program, contact Sierre at 250-463-4555 or email info@shuswapliteracy.ca.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Longtime Shuswap paramedic battles rare, aggressive cancer

Just Posted

Longtime Shuswap paramedic battles rare, aggressive cancer

Friends establish GoFundMe account to help with living expenses while single mom is in treatment

Many visitors make their way to Shuswap’s Salute to the Sockeye

Close to a million late-run sockeye expected to return to Adams River in nature’s amazing spectacle

Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

Search warrant reveals substantial grow operation on property

Activists protest pig slaughter outside Salmon Arm slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Shuswap River vessel restrictions proposal moves forward

North Okanagan electoral area directors unanimously pass amended notice of motions

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

Help needed to help Shuswap seniors become cyber savvy

Teachers and students wanted for the Cyber Seniors program

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Most Read