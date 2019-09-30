Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Ellison Hall was officially opened in October, 1911

The Ellison Hall building was located at Peach Orchard Campground, then called Old Orchard Park, Old Peach Orchard Park or simply Our Park.

READ ALSO: Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

READ ALSO: A century ago, Summerland had numerous small schools

The hall was officially opened by Finance Minister Price Ellison on Oct. 20, 1911.

The park itself had been purchased by the District of Summerland from the Development Company on Oct. 7, 1907 and was one of Summerland’s first expenditures.

Ellison Hall was the location for many of the earliest fall fairs in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Word on the street: What do you see being the impact of the recent climate strikes around the world?

Just Posted

In Photos: Shannon Sharp Learning Circle opens at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Tearful ceremony marks completion of structure in memory of loved teacher

Remains of Shuswap men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Crystal Mountain to re-open under new name this winter

A music festival will be held on the hill on Oct. 5 to raise money for the new ski resort

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

Air ambulance called after early morning North Okanagan rollover

One man taken to hospital, second person uninjured, after rollover on FSR east of Enderby

Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

The latest in our four-part series looks at climate change’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Ellison Hall was officially opened in October, 1911

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Morning Start: Do you remember which famous Hollywood star died 64 years ago?

Your morning start for Monday, September 30th, 2019

Most Read