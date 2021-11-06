Historic Summerland clock tower was part of community theme

Summerland once had a Tudor theme in place in its downtown

The clock tower at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland was installed in the 1980s. The iconic landmark was set up when Summerland had a Tudor theme in place in its downtown. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store on Main Street installed a clock tower on its building during a Summerland downtown beautification project.

The clock tower was constructed in 1989 and remains a landmark in downtown Summerland at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road.

When the clock tower was installed, Summerland had a Tudor theme in place to improve the appearance of the downtown. The theme was also called the Old English theme and later the Summerland theme.

The theme featured earth tone colours, half-timber wood accents and Old English lettering.

While the design guidelines gave a distinctive look in the community, there were also some criticisms of the theme. These included a lack of flexibility and lettering that was sometimes difficult to read.

The Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store, operated by Jerry and Edith Hallquist and their family, opened in the fall of 1949 and continued until 1996. The store was known for its Crazy Days sales, held several times a year.

This weekend, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday evening as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

