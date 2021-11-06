The clock tower at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland was installed in the 1980s. The iconic landmark was set up when Summerland had a Tudor theme in place in its downtown. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The clock tower at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland was installed in the 1980s. The iconic landmark was set up when Summerland had a Tudor theme in place in its downtown. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Historic Summerland clock tower was part of community theme

Summerland once had a Tudor theme in place in its downtown

The Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store on Main Street installed a clock tower on its building during a Summerland downtown beautification project.

The clock tower was constructed in 1989 and remains a landmark in downtown Summerland at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road.

READ ALSO: Summerland once had Old English theme

READ ALSO: Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store opened in 1949

When the clock tower was installed, Summerland had a Tudor theme in place to improve the appearance of the downtown. The theme was also called the Old English theme and later the Summerland theme.

The theme featured earth tone colours, half-timber wood accents and Old English lettering.

While the design guidelines gave a distinctive look in the community, there were also some criticisms of the theme. These included a lack of flexibility and lettering that was sometimes difficult to read.

The Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store, operated by Jerry and Edith Hallquist and their family, opened in the fall of 1949 and continued until 1996. The store was known for its Crazy Days sales, held several times a year.

This weekend, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday evening as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historySummerland

Previous story
Okanagan fundraiser helps build animal sanctuary

Just Posted

A potential COVID-19 exposure occurred at Salmon Arm Secondary - Jackson Campus on Oct. 28 and 29, 2021, according to Interior Health. (File photo)
Potential COVID-19 exposures at 5 North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

The Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest will run on Nov. 26 and 27 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds, although the Barn Dance has been cancelled. (Salmon Arm Fair image)
Barn Dance cancelled, but Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest will go on

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application to rezone a 2.17-acre lot at 2621 17th St. SE from R1, single family residential zone, to R8, residential suite zone, to accommodate construction of a detached suite. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Carriage house planned for unique lot in Salmon Arm’s Appleyard subdivision

Craig Shurey stands by one of the counters at Salmon Arm’s new Grillers Meats location at 520 Hudson Avenue NE. Craig and wife Beth Shurey own the store, which opened on Oct. 4, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘This is where we need to be’: Grillers Meats owners happy to be in Salmon Arm