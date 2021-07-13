History in pictures

People gather at McGuire’s Grove, located approximately where the Prestige Harbourfront Resort is today in Salmon Arm. This undated image is from the Claire Carlin collection. We know cricket, tennis, lacrosse and other games were played in July and August, but the grounds were likely too wet in June! What was the occasion? Image courtesy the archives room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

