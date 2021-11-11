Denis Marshall writes, “Roy Johnny donned a Canadian army uniform for service during the Korean War period.” Image courtesy Chuck Williams and the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

History in pictures: In uniform

Roy Johnny in uniform for service during the Korean War

Denis Marshall writes: “Roy Johnny donned a Canadian army uniform for service during the Korean War period.”

Photo courtesy Chuck Williams and the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: We managed to survive': Abandoned Second World War training airfields fading away

Remembrance Day

History in pictures: Last look home

