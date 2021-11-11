Denis Marshall writes, “Roy Johnny donned a Canadian army uniform for service during the Korean War period.” Image courtesy Chuck Williams and the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
History in pictures: In uniform
Roy Johnny in uniform for service during the Korean War
Photo courtesy Chuck Williams and the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Remembrance Day