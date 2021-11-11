History in pictures: Last look home

August Saul was killed in the Italian campaign in the Second World War

Denis Marshall writes: “A soldier’s last look at his Shuswap home. August Saul (right) was killed in the Italian campaign during World War II, along with another member of the Adams Lake Band, cousin Charlie Leon Kenoras. During embarkation leave, Private Saul got together with his friends Basil Allen and Chuck Williams, who later enlisted in the Canadian armed forces.” Photo courtesy Chuck Williams and the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Remembrance Day