The Stephane (right) and the tug MPF (left), with a turbine destined for the Mica Dam, battle the current of the Thompson River near Monte Creek. Shuswap Lake Ferry Service handled the move from Savona to Old Town in Sicamous in June 1975. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

history