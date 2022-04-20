Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer gets behind Oliver charity golf tournament

The 2nd annual Tee it Up for Kids Tournament goes Sept. 2 at Fairview Mountain Golf Club

After a sold-out inaugural edition of the Tee it Up For Kids charity golf tournament last year, the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre will do it again in 2022, much to the liking of one NHL great.

Four-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Niedermayer will be among those in attendance when the South Okanagan based centre raises money to help treat children with developmental challenges on Sept. 2 at Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club.

Supporting the cause is a no-brainer for the Hockey Hall of Famer, whose wife is now part of the OSNS board of directors.

“To see what they offer here for the kids and the help that they give them is just amazing,” Niedermayer said outside of OSNS centre in Penticton.

“It’s pretty easy to try and help out.”

In 2020, OSNS treated 1,600 children from Summerland to Osoyoos and Penticton.

This year’s tournament is expected to feature developmental themes to give golfers an idea of what children face when they receive pediatric rehabilitation.

And based on how it all unfolded last year, event organizers are counting on the idea to once again be met with enthusiasm from those on the course.

“Last year was a thoroughly wonderful event,” said the centre’s executive director Manisha Willms. “Golfers got into the spirit of the cause — things like trying a bit of sign language and embracing team names such as The Flinstones or Curious Georges.”

Niedermayer, who has previously been involved in OSNS-led fundraisers in Penticton, said he’s been inspired by the work of people like Willms and others at the centre.

“It definitely feels good to be part of something like this,” he said. “We’re able to give back a little.There’s so many great people we’ve met that work here and the things they do to help families and kids that need it.”

Golf registration opens on May 2, while inquiries about sponsorship opportunities for the tournament can be sent to TeeItUp@osns.org.

People interested in registering for the tournament can do so at osns.org.

“After seeing how much OSNS does within the community and witnessing first-hand the important work they do with children and families, Fairview Mountain is excited to team up for this annual fundraising event,” said Brian McDonald, the golf course’s general manager.

