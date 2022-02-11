Hometown hero: Dan Quilty recognized as Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club’s invaluable ‘Mr. Fix It’

Dan Quilty is a dedicated volunteer with the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club and views volunteerism as a richly rewarding way to give back to community. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

The Observer presents Hometown Heroes, a feature celebrating unsung heroes, individuals who go above and beyond to make their community great.

Dan Quilty says volunteerism is in his DNA.

He recalls volunteering at age 10 or 11, when he lived in Ireland. Quilty said he’d help his father who was involved in politics at the time.

“Right through my whole life I’ve been volunteering,” said Quilty.

Quilty lived Alberta before finding his way to B.C. and eventually, in 1978, Salmon Arm, where he worked as a manager for Human Resources Development Canada, but still made time to give back to his community through different groups and organizations, including Rotary and the chamber.

These days, a passion of Quilty’s is the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club. He is known by fellow members as ‘Mr. Fix It,’ and is critical to the club’s success.

“I have only been with the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club for three years – during that time, I have learned just how valuable he is to the survival of the club,” said club member Jan Loos, who recognizes Quilty as a Hometown Hero. “I have often heard that without Dan, our club would be in a very difficult spot. He is literally the glue that holds us together.”

Loos noted in addition to being a go-to person for keeping things running smoothly at the club, Quilty also is heavily involved in organizing events and, on the administrative side, he regularly applies for grants to enhance operations at the club.

“I guess that came from 25 years in the bureaucracy,” laughs Quilty. “You learn to write a good application and also respond to requests for information and that kind of stuff. We were very successful in getting grants at the lawn bowling club to enhance the place and rebuild it in a sense.”

Loos also credited Quilty’s culinary talents, which Quilty is all too happy to put to use for various meals hosted at the club.

“I’m not a chef or anything like that but I enjoy cooking for groups…,” said Quilty. “You can look up recipes on the Internet now and all you have to do is follow the guidelines and away you go!”

As for the Mr. Fix It title, that also comes from Quilty’s youth, growing up on a farm.

“I’ve always been good at fixing stuff since I was young at home in Ireland…,” said Quilty. “As you probably know, most farm people are good at fixing stuff. You have to be on a farm. So it’s one of the areas I enjoy.”

Golf is another passion for Quilty, who was president of the BC Golf Association for two years and has a long history of volunteering in the golf industry.

“I enjoyed that because I played a lot of golf,” said the 81-year-old Quilty, who has yet to retire his clubs.

Quilty is quick to credit the many people and groups he’s has volunteered with over the years, from fellow lawn bowling club member Vern Broeder, to Rotarians, to various sports organizations – everyone who has and continues to selflessly give of themselves for the betterment of their community.

“If we were just to depend on statutory services, we wouldn’t have much of a community,” said Quilty. “All of the additional assets that we enjoy and the social side that we enjoy and the facilities are mainly the result of volunteers. And volunteering puts a lot back into the community and you get a lot back out of it as well. You meet a lot of people. And there’s great satisfaction in seeing a job well done and seeing an organization thrive in the community.”

Quilty stressed volunteering involves good organizational skills, including being able to organize your own time.

Reflecting on Salmon Arm, Quilty is impressed by all the volunteer-run groups that provide so many services and opportunities for the community.

“A lot of the services here are provided by volunteer groups – minor hockey, soccer, the tennis club – a wonderful organization, fishing groups, trail riding. So much happening by volunteerism.

“It’s incredible.

“I think you can do that in a small town easier than you can in a bigger urban area because you get to know everybody. Once you start volunteering your name spreads very quickly and you get lots of invitations.”

