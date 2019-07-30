Florencia Matute opened her consignment store Florencia’s Consignment after retiring last month from a 20-year career at the Delta Grand Hotel. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Florencia Matute has lived in Kelowna for the past 20 years since immigrating in 1999

After an intercontinental move and a 20-year career in the housekeeping industry, a Kelowna woman’s retirement also saw the realization of her dream.

“I love clothing. I always said I wanted to open my own store. I put my mind to it and the time passed and passed; finally, my dream came true,” said Florencia Matute of Rutland’s newest secondhand store, Florencia’s Consignment.

“It’s very small, but for being brand new, it’s not bad.”

After growing up in a family with 12 siblings in Honduras, Matute moved to Kelowna in 1999 with her then-husband, a Kelowna resident, who she had met while he was on vacation in her native country.

The move came after the couple were married in Honduras once they were together for four years.

Upon her arrival in Kelowna, she found a job working in housekeeping at the Delta Grand Hotel, which she kept right up until her retirement just one month ago.

Matute said her passion for people and this store had been years in the making—13 years, to be exact.

“I started buying clothes and selling them to my friends because they liked my taste. I put in my mind that when I retired, I would have my own store.”

Matute packs the small Rutland storefront with only items she deems usable and esteems herself on selling the highest quality clothing that she can.

“I don’t have anything that you cannot use. I take very good care of the clothing,” she said, showcasing several of the items around her store.

While some are off spending their retirement resting and relaxing, you can drop by for a visit with Florencia while she works full time at Florencia’s Consignment between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“I love people; I love clothing. This is for me.”

