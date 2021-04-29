Margaret Naylor has been recongized for her 16 years of dedication volunteering with the Abbeyfield House. (Contributed photo)

Margaret Naylor has been recongized for her 16 years of dedication volunteering with the Abbeyfield House. (Contributed photo)

Honour given to veteran Vernon volunteer

Abbeyfield House recognizes Margaret Naylor

After 16 years of volunteering at Abbeyfield House, Margaret Naylor got to know every face to grace the retirement home.

She even knew the first resident who moved into the Vernon house back in 1999.

Since retiring from the volunteer board of directors in January, where she served since 2005, Naylor’s years of service were honoured in recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 18-24.

READ MORE: Volunteer week celebrated in Vernon

A life member of the Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society, Naylor was well-known as a great helping hand in every aspect and a modest, friendly, caring and compassionate person.

Naylor was nominated for the Robert McMullen Award for Volunteering Excellence, a national award given by Abbeyfield Canada, which she was a runnerup for.

The Abbeyfield Society also acknowledges the Vernon Men’s Shed for their recent assistance, along with RONA’s donation, to replace an old shed.

“What an amazing community Vernon is,” president Judy Maile said.

“Vernon is blessed with amazing volunteer helpers who are involved in so many different ways. Many of whom during the pandemic have been unable to perform their previous volunteer tasks due to restrictions, but have found other ways in which to be helpful, assisting isolated or homebound individuals, bringing help, hope and cheer, and connecting people with the extra assistance they have needed to manage their lives during a pandemic. Our special thanks goes not only to the volunteers who have helped Abbeyfield House recently and over the years, but also to those many kind and generous volunteers quietly working behind the scenes helping so many others in the community.

READ MORE: Friendship, love carved in wood at Vernon retirement home

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniorsvolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pop-up spray parks coming to Vernon this summer
Next story
Shuswap history in pictures: Salmon Arm High School

Just Posted

Duncan B.C. native Rick Fall made his way through Salmon Arm on Wednesday, April 28, during the early days of his cross-country run, from Victoria to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to raise money for Make-A-Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Duncan native stretches legs in Salmon Arm during cross-country run for charities

Rick Fall wants to raise $300,000 for Make-A-Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada

Logging is proposed for a portion of Mount Ida, with the industrial park to the right. The purple portions are the proposed cut blocks, the yellowy-green are city-owned properties and the red and black dotted lines are the proposed logging roads. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council to hear logging plans for portion of Mount Ida

BC Timber Sales rep to address city’s development and planning meeting on Monday morning, May 3

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Splatsin has received nearly $3 million to construct 10 new homes on Lassertie Drive. (Splatsin photo)
New homes coming to Splatsin land

Band receives nearly $3 million to build 10 new homes so members can return to or stay in community

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Learn about how the pandemic is impacting the people of Revelstoke. (Tom Poole Photography/Tourism Revelstoke)
Revelstoke survey says mental health and well being biggest priority amidst pandemic

The survey was done by over 900 people last fall

For the month of May, Hillside Winery is donating $1 from every bottle of their signature muscat ottenel wine to the B.C. Hospitality Foundation. (Hillside Winery photo)
Naramata winery helps hurting hospitality workers

$1 from every bottle of Hillside Winery’s muscat ottonel goes to B.C. Hospitality Foundation

Corinna Chong won the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize. (Andrew Pulvermacher photo)
Kelowna writer wins 2021 CBC short story prize

Corinna Chong also teaches creative writing and publishing at Okanagan College

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Travel restrictions – is public health’s statistical modelling flawed?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

The Gruffalo is a favourite story of many, including Sydnie Bayfor, who is looking forward to the story-window walk in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Contributed)
Gruffalo comes to downtown Vernon

Story-Window Walk opens chapter two with latest book

Salmon Arm's Visitor Information Centre sits empty on Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Technology replacing Okanagan’s tourism centres

Use of centres drop drastically in Penticton, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon

Osoyoos woman Sharon Dennison scored big with a winning Bingo Blast Scratch & Win ticket that earned her $50,000. (BCLC)
Osoyoos woman wins $50K from scratch ticket

Winning ticket purchased from 7-Eleven on Main Street

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

Most Read