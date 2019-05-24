Hope grows for local foodbanks thanks to modest volunteers

Secret garden donated 1,100 pounds of vegetables produced last year

A garden powered by goodwill and green thumbs has donated more than 1,000 pounds of fresh produce to the hungry.

HOPE garden, which stands for Helping Other People Eat, is the idea that Maye Cann pitched to St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church two years ago. The idea took root and since then, Cann has watered, weeded, harvested and hauled the vegetables grown in the garden to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Read more: In photos: Garden starter

Read more: Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

Janet Hanna, a long time friend of Cann, is acutely aware of her friend’s modesty but wanted to highlight her efforts all the same.

“It was Maye’s idea and she does a lot of the work and she doesn’t like blowing her own horn at all, but all the produce goes to second harvest and that is such a need of the community,” Hanna said.

The garden grows potatoes, carrots, beets, onions and other long lasting root vegetables that are household staples. Last year the garden netted 1,100 pounds of fresh produce and, after an expansion was made this year, volunteers are hoping to produce between 1,400 and 1,500 pounds of vegetables for donation.

Ena van Zoeren, the minister at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, notes the garden is helping to solve a challenge commonly faced by food banks.

“They get a lot of things like canned goods and things like Kraft Dinner, baked beans,” said Zoeren. “They don’t often accept fresh produce but if you grow your own and bring it in they will gladly take it.”

The location of the HOPE garden remains a secret as St. Andrew’s has been victim to several burglaries. A less well-kept secret, however, is another waste food redistribution organization, The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society, where she volunteers every Thursday.

Read more: Garden party supports Mamas for Mamas

Read more: Okanagan micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

Zoeren also knows of Maye Cann’s modesty, acknowledging that Cann did plant the seed for the project but the garden has become something bigger for the church.

“It’s a big part of who St. Andrew’s is to reach out into the community, and we really can’t think of a much better way to do this than by feeding the people that are hungry,” Zoeren said.

Although the HOPE garden is working to provide more people with fresh produce, Zoeren would like to see the entire town work for the same cause.

“If you’re interested in this ministry and you have your own garden, why not plant an extra row of carrots or an extra row of potatoes for the food bank,” she said.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family supports find home at newly opened Shuswap Family Centre

Just Posted

Family supports find home at newly opened Shuswap Family Centre

Gathering celebrates grand opening of centre’s new location at 681 Marine Park Drive NE

Firefighters respond to gas leak on 2nd Street SE

Portion of Okanagan closed, residents of neighbouring home being asked to evacuate

UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Conservation Officer says people need to change behaviours to avoid destruction of bears

Chase RCMP see summertime spike in property crime

Thieves targeting fuel, vehicles and more in Chase, South Shuswap

Update: Unsafe U-turn to blame for collision near Chase

The crash took place on May 20 near Planter Road intersection

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Bear spray culprit released from Penticton RCMP custody

The individual who sprayed the bear spray at Compass House on May 22 has been released

Okanagan hockey icon heads to B.C. hall

Vernon’s Ken Holland, GM of the Edmonton Oilers, inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Thursday

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

RCMP set to patrol Okanagan lakes

Vernon-North Okanagan members will be on area waters helping keep boaters safe

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

Most Read